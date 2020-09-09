BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,070,033 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,583,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070,033 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.51% of Allstate worth $2,578,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Allstate by 4.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,781,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,135,000 after buying an additional 280,537 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Allstate by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Allstate by 3.8% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 16,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.55. 72,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,325. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.97.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

