BlackRock Inc. Buys 31,381 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,589,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,381 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $2,356,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 72,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $9.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $479.77. 16,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,977. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.83. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $487.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total transaction of $4,643,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.47, for a total value of $117,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,589 shares of company stock worth $34,298,608 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective (up previously from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.60.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

