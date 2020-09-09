BlackRock Inc. Buys 419,130 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,455,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.73% of Lululemon Athletica worth $2,326,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 511.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $30.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,747. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $349.83 and a 200-day moving average of $273.66. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LULU. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.94.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $1,438,247.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

