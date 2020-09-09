BlackRock Inc. Has $2.35 Billion Stock Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,749,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,942,325 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.87% of Motorola Solutions worth $2,347,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $3,323,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 44.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,080.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 140,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $278,485.53. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $569,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,551 shares of company stock worth $1,902,336 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.15. 16,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.73. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.