BlackRock Inc. Has $2.40 Billion Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,382,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,320 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.98% of Consolidated Edison worth $2,401,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 900.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,633.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,595 shares of company stock worth $187,735. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ED traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.76. The stock had a trading volume of 62,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,477. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

