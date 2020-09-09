BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Synopsys worth $2,505,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 14.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,358,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,606,000 after purchasing an additional 418,237 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,003,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,809,000 after buying an additional 545,577 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,914,000 after purchasing an additional 643,506 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,877,000 after purchasing an additional 189,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,426,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,258,000 after acquiring an additional 762,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $7.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.03. The stock had a trading volume of 20,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.99. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $230.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Synopsys from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.64.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $42,137,950.19. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total transaction of $1,057,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 315,614 shares of company stock worth $66,080,439 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

