BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2020

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Synopsys worth $2,505,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 14.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,358,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,606,000 after purchasing an additional 418,237 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,003,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,809,000 after buying an additional 545,577 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,914,000 after purchasing an additional 643,506 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,877,000 after purchasing an additional 189,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,426,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,258,000 after acquiring an additional 762,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $7.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.03. The stock had a trading volume of 20,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.99. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $230.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Synopsys from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.64.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $42,137,950.19. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total transaction of $1,057,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 315,614 shares of company stock worth $66,080,439 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit