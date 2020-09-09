BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,416,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.40% of Equity Residential worth $2,494,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

EQR stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $56.95. 59,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,223. Equity Residential has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.10.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $653.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

