BlackRock Inc. Sells 12,861,014 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,337,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,861,014 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.00% of Williams Companies worth $2,307,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 555.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,391,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,092,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737,274 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $205,877,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 50,383.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,790,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775,244 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 41.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,428,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $359,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 64.6% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,541,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315,992 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.23. 670,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,131,072. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

