BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,774,844 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,850,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,774,844 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.51% of WEC Energy Group worth $2,353,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WEC traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.95. 44,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,088. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

