bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLUE. ValuEngine cut shares of bluebird bio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.15. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $109.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.20.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $25,256.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,803,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $39,562.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,849.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,772 shares of company stock valued at $109,995. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 36.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 69.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 40.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 24.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

