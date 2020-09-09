BMO Real Estate Investments Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 0.63 (LON:BREI)

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:BREI opened at GBX 69.20 ($0.90) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 58.62. BMO Real Estate Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 43.10 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 89.40 ($1.17).
BMO Real Estate Investments Company Profile
