BMO Real Estate Investments Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 0.63 (LON:BREI)

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:BREI opened at GBX 69.20 ($0.90) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 58.62. BMO Real Estate Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 43.10 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 89.40 ($1.17).

BMO Real Estate Investments Company Profile

BMO can trace its roots back to 1868, when Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust, the world's first investment trust was launched. In 2014 we became part of BMO Global Asset Management, and ultimately the BMO Financial Group, which has been helping millions of customers meet a spectrum of financial needs for almost 200 years.

