Brokerages Anticipate Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Replimune Group reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Replimune Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.06.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,042,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,435,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 169,750 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $3,756,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,048,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,330,383.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,750 shares of company stock worth $4,243,418 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 150.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,857,000 after purchasing an additional 672,623 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,052,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 298.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 634,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after acquiring an additional 475,308 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,315,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after acquiring an additional 339,844 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,021,000 after acquiring an additional 237,859 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REPL stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,274. The company has a quick ratio of 22.54, a current ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. The company has a market cap of $927.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 3.20. Replimune Group has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $27.69.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

