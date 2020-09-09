Brokerages Anticipate Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $546.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to post $546.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $542.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $551.20 million. Waters reported sales of $577.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The firm had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.41 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.22.

In other news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $5,260,200.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,404.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,285,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,481. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Waters by 14.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.24. The company had a trading volume of 315,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,214. Waters has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $245.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

