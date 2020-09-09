Brokerages Expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. Forrester Research posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $113.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.62 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forrester Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 3,006 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Forrester Research by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,271,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,162,000 after acquiring an additional 39,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,598,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Forrester Research by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 801,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Forrester Research by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 440,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,868,000 after purchasing an additional 241,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Forrester Research by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 21,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,009. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.96. Forrester Research has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $658.80 million, a PE ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

