Brokerages Set Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Price Target at $99.79

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

In other news, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $149,378.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,485,365.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 840,389 shares of company stock valued at $74,331,990. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 215.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.22. The company had a trading volume of 117,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,258. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.65.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

