Brokerages Set Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Target Price at GBX 671.86

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 671.86 ($8.78).

Several research firms recently commented on ECM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 746 ($9.75) to GBX 749 ($9.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

In related news, insider David Egan sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.68), for a total value of £27,954.40 ($36,527.37). Also, insider Lindsley Ruth sold 15,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.69), for a total transaction of £104,444.90 ($136,475.76).

Shares of ECM stock traded up GBX 4.72 ($0.06) on Friday, hitting GBX 665.72 ($8.70). The stock had a trading volume of 388,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,432. Electrocomponents has a twelve month low of GBX 397.30 ($5.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 731.20 ($9.55). The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 681.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 618.74.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

