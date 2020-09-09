Brokerages Set Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Target Price at $50.91

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

In other news, CTO Kuan Archer sold 11,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $590,950.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 12,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $512,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,354 shares of company stock worth $2,175,688. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 562,562 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth about $125,934,000. No Street GP LP lifted its position in Green Dot by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,939,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Green Dot by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,379,000 after buying an additional 79,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Green Dot by 618.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,847,000 after buying an additional 808,466 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDOT traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. 9,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,701. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $316.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

