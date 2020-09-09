Brokerages Set Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) PT at $53.83

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPAR. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 52.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

