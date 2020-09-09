Brokerages Set Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) PT at $53.00

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Societe Generale downgraded Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 52.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 34.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 24.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PHG traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $47.79. 6,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,396. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.21. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $54.28.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

