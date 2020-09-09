Brokerages Set Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Target Price at $10.00

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 633.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 447.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

OCUL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,662. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.33). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,416.43% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. The business had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

