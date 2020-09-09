Brokerages Set salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Target Price at $243.60

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of CRM traded up $11.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.73. 442,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,148,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.80. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $231.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.05, for a total transaction of $3,441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 828,041 shares of company stock valued at $167,059,738. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. AXA boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,452,000 after purchasing an additional 74,972 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 28.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

