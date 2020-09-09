Brokerages Set Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) PT at $40.07

Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.07.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of TOL traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.37. 88,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,918. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 14,472 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $640,096.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,020,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,968,576.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Insiders have sold 226,472 shares of company stock worth $9,191,637 over the last three months. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

