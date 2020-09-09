Brokerages Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) PT at $150.30

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of ZBH traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.05. The company had a trading volume of 19,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,048. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.45. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 874.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

