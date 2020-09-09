C James Koch Sells 10,000 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.11, for a total transaction of $7,891,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 4th, C James Koch sold 6,090 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $4,739,055.30.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, C James Koch sold 1,455 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.54, for a total transaction of $1,281,185.70.

On Monday, August 31st, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.36, for a total transaction of $8,793,600.00.

On Friday, June 26th, C James Koch sold 1,116 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.95, for a total transaction of $632,716.20.

On Tuesday, June 16th, C James Koch sold 687 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.21, for a total transaction of $384,864.27.

On Friday, June 12th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.39, for a total transaction of $5,103,900.00.

SAM traded up $10.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $801.12. 92,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,998. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1-year low of $290.02 and a 1-year high of $897.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $822.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $553.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $540.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $353.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $677.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 3.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 10.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 12.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

