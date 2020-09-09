CAI International Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

CAI International has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CAI International to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Get CAI International alerts:

CAI stock opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. CAI International has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $400.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. CAI International had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAI International will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CAI International from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.