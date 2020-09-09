Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on September 18th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by 4.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

