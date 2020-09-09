Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th.

Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend by 182.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Capital City Bank Group has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $347.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $20.38. Capital City Bank Group has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $55.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 16.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCBG shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

