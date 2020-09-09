Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $2,902,057.34 in Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 61,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $2,902,057.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,513.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CSTL stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.09. The stock had a trading volume of 342,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.73 million, a PE ratio of 472.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.87. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.32.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.