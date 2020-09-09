CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives $127.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.89.

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in CDW by 1.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in CDW by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in CDW by 403.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CDW by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.32. 25,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

