Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives $34.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLLS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cellectis from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cellectis from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth about $1,781,000. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLLS traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,546. The firm has a market cap of $692.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.23. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.56.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 89.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.