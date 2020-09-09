Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives $1.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.67.

CDEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development to $0.80 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $0.95 to $0.80 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 93,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61,756 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 121,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 93,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDEV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $170.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 6.77. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $6.09.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

