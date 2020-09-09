Centrality Reaches Market Cap of $54.42 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Centrality has a market capitalization of $54.42 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality token can now be bought for about $0.0572 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Centrality has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045641 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $526.95 or 0.05098237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00036441 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00052255 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

CENNZ is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,395,578 tokens. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

