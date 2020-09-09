CFM Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 95.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $23.78. 1,159,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,381,180. The company has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 127.72 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

