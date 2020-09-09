CFM Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $30,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $33,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

In other news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $1,654,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,678,566.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,685,933 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded up $6.60 on Wednesday, hitting $160.11. The company had a trading volume of 28,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,583. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.40. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $165.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

