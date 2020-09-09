Charles Muth Sells 10,000 Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,449,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Charles Muth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $1,430,000.00.

Shares of BYND traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.39. 220,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,631. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $167.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,703.75 and a beta of 2.67.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 326.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 2,511.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BYND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra downgraded Beyond Meat to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beyond Meat to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.55.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

