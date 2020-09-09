Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Position Lifted by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,541,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 443,339 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 7.79% of Cheesecake Factory worth $80,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,285,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,230,000 after purchasing an additional 253,540 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,665,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,162,000 after purchasing an additional 865,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 985,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 175,054 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 716,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 134,752 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Gordon Haskett cut Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stephens raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.37.

NASDAQ CAKE traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $31.16. 27,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,537. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $45.24.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $295.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.57 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

