Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) Position Trimmed by Amia Capital LLP

Amia Capital LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,996 shares during the quarter. Amia Capital LLP’s holdings in Cidara Therapeutics were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,231,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 133,534 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 22.4% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 575,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 105,172 shares during the period. Knott David M boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 407,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 23.0% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 368,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 68,910 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDTX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.91. 217,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,078. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $125.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.85. Cidara Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.45% and a negative net margin of 173.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDTX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cidara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

