Civic Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.42 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $20.51 million and $1.42 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can currently be purchased for about $0.0306 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, Kyber Network and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00121497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00045826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00233144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.99 or 0.01673617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000335 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00173245 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic launched on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Huobi, Kucoin, Liqui, IDEX, GOPAX, Bittrex, OKEx, COSS, Binance, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, Upbit, Gate.io, Kyber Network, ABCC, Radar Relay, Poloniex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

