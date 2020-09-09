Clipper Logistics PLC (LON:CLG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.20

Clipper Logistics PLC (LON:CLG) declared a dividend on Monday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Monday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Clipper Logistics’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CLG stock opened at GBX 416.50 ($5.44) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 369.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 278.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 838.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Clipper Logistics has a 1-year low of GBX 131.40 ($1.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 426 ($5.57). The firm has a market cap of $423.52 million and a PE ratio of 25.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLG. Peel Hunt reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

About Clipper Logistics

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, port deconsolidation logistics, retail consolidation, multichannel, warehousing, secure logistics, transportation, and contract packaging services.

