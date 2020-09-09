Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,324,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,839 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.99% of Clorox worth $2,484,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8,909.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,108,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 530.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,762,000 after purchasing an additional 800,697 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 671,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,309,000 after buying an additional 435,487 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Clorox by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,298,000 after purchasing an additional 364,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 799.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,032,000 after buying an additional 255,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX traded up $7.70 on Wednesday, hitting $220.70. 62,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,403. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.89. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Clorox from $256.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.93.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

