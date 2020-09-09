Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,767 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 716,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $24,631,000 after purchasing an additional 100,148 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 286,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Comcast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 157,635 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.2% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 30,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.9% during the first quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 63,095 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,548,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $202.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.41.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

