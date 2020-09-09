Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,261 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.7% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.59. 1,214,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,548,822. The firm has a market cap of $202.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average of $39.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.41.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

