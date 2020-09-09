Community Investors Bancorp Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:CIBN)

Community Investors Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.
CIBN opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. Community Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $18.60.
