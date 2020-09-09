CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives $51.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of CommVault Systems stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $40.27. 5,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,696. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.14. CommVault Systems has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 574.37, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.74.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.87 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CommVault Systems will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 6,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $265,307.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,453.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $328,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,102.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,093 shares of company stock worth $1,515,800. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CommVault Systems by 40.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

