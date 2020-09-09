Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (EPA:SGO) Receives €35.21 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (EPA:SGO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €35.21 ($41.42).

SGO has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.40 ($29.88) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

EPA SGO traded down €0.21 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €35.03 ($41.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €33.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.28. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a twelve month low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a twelve month high of €52.40 ($61.65).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

