CPT Global Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CGO)

CPT Global Limited (ASX:CGO) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.72, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In other news, insider Gerard (Gerry) Tuddenham bought 333,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$32,395.38 ($23,139.56).

CPT Global Limited provides information technology (IT) consultancy services to the financial services and telecommunications industries in Australia, Europe, and North America. The company provides digital consulting, capacity planning, cost reduction, mainframe and midrange performance, project and program management, technical support, and management IT services, as well as management, functional, and automation testing services.

