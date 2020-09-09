Cream Finance One Day Volume Hits $31.50 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $35.81 million and approximately $31.50 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded 80.3% higher against the dollar. One Cream Finance token can currently be purchased for about $238.82 or 0.02310591 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00121497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00045826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00233144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.99 or 0.01673617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000335 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00173245 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

Cream Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

