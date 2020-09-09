Crystal Peak Minerals (CVE:CPM) Stock Price Down 50%

Crystal Peak Minerals Inc (CVE:CPM) shares were down 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 2,233,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,533% from the average daily volume of 84,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.

Crystal Peak Minerals Company Profile (CVE:CPM)

Crystal Peak Minerals Inc, an exploration-stage company, focuses on the production and sale of specialty fertilizers. It holds interests in the Sevier Playa property, a sulphate of potash project that covers an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Millard County, Utah. The company was formerly known as EPM Mining Ventures Inc and changed its name to Crystal Peak Minerals Inc in June 2015.

