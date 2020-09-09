Curve DAO Token Price Down 52.3% Over Last Week (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 52.3% against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.04 or 0.00019786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $76.83 million and $88.66 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045647 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.83 or 0.05168684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00036473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00052213 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,320,238,957 coins and its circulating supply is 37,595,569 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

