Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cyberark Software from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cyberark Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.15.
Cyberark Software stock opened at $100.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 115.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. Cyberark Software has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $144.90.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 33.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after buying an additional 33,269 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 29.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 344.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 35,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,474,000 after buying an additional 88,750 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.
About Cyberark Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
