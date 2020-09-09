Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cyberark Software from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cyberark Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.15.

Cyberark Software stock opened at $100.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 115.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. Cyberark Software has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $144.90.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Cyberark Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cyberark Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 33.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after buying an additional 33,269 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 29.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 344.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 35,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,474,000 after buying an additional 88,750 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

